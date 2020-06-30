Following are the top stories at 5:30 pm: DEL39 PM-ADDRESS PM Modi announces extension of free ration scheme till end of Nov; Says Govt working on 'one nation, one ration card' New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a free ration scheme, for 80 crore people across the country till end of November. DEL11 VIRUS LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 5,66,840, Tamil Nadu surpasses Delhi in case count New Delhi: With 18,522 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,66,840 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 16,893 with 418 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL18 SINOINDIA-TALKS Eastern Ladakh standoff: India, China hold third round of Lt Gen-level talks New Delhi: Indian and Chinese militaries on Tuesday held another round of Lt General-level talks with a focus on finalising modalities for disengagement of troops from several friction points in eastern Ladakh, government sources said. DEL22 MEA-JAISHANKAR-FRANCE India, France discuss issues of security, political importance New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a wide-ranging discussion with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian during which the two leaders discussed issues of contemporary security and political importance.

DEL15 RAHUL-CHINA-BJP BJP says 'Make in India', but buys from China: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP over the rising imports from China and said the ruling party says 'Make in India', but buys from China. DEL31 VIRUS-RECOVERY Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients nearing 60 per cent New Delhi: The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the country is fast approaching 60 per cent, with the Union Health Ministry attributing it to collective and focussed efforts of the Centre and states for containment and management of the pandemic.

DEL20 VIRUS-VACCINE-J&J INTERVIEW Human trials begin in fortnight, J&J works to ramp up production of affordable COVID vaccine: top scientist Kolkata: Johnson & Johnson is preparing the ground for the entry of a vaccine against COVID-19 and is expanding its manufacturing capacity to supply more than one billion doses through 2021 in a not-for-profit project aimed at the common person, says its top scientist. By Sudipto Chowdhury MDS4 AP-LD GAS LEAK Benzene gas leak at pharma plant in Vizag leaves 2 dead Visakhapatnam: Two people were killed and four others taken ill after benzene gas leaked at a pharmaceutical company at Parawada near here early on Tuesday morning, but officials said the situation was under control while the plant was temporarily shut. BOM4 MH-TAJ-LD SECURITY Taj hotel security beefed up after threat call: Mumbai police Mumbai: Police on Tuesday beefed up the security outside the Taj hotel in south Mumbai after a threat call, a senior official said.

DEL26 UP-CAA-LEADER-LD ARREST UP Cong prez, legislature party leader detained while protesting minority cell chief's arrest Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra and several party workers were detained here on Tuesday while protesting against the arrest of the party's minority cell chief. LEGAL: LGD3 DL-HC-EIA HC extends time till Aug 11 for giving suggestions to draft EIA 2020 New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday extended till August 11 the period for giving suggestions to the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification of 2020, which provides for post facto approval of projects and does away with public consultation in some cases.

BUSINESS: DEL45 BIZ-INFRA Eight core industries' output contracts 23.4 pc in May New Delhi: The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by 23.4 per cent in May due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to the official data. DEL23 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.51 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee on Tuesday settled 7 paise higher at 75.51 (provisional) against the US dollar tracking gains in the domestic equity market.

FGN22 CHINA-INDIA-LD APP China expresses concern over India's ban on 59 Chinese apps Beijing: A day after India banned 59 apps with Chinese links for engaging in activities which are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity" of the country, China on Tuesday voiced strong concern over the move, and said the Indian government has the responsibility to uphold the "legitimate and legal rights" of international investors. By K J M Varma FGN10 US-SINOINDIA-LD SENATORS Top US senators slam China's 'unwarranted armed' aggression against India Washington: Top US senators have expressed solidarity with India as they slammed China for its "unwarranted and lawless armed aggression" against the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN14 UN-INDIA-WOMEN India accounts for 45.8 million of the world's 'missing females': UN report United Nations: India accounts for 45.8 million of the world's 142.6 million "missing females" over the past 50 years, a report by the United Nations said on Tuesday, noting that the country along with China form the majority of such women globally. By Yoshita Singh