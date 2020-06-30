Bamboo sector to propel 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' in NE: Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the bamboo sector will propel the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' in the north-eastern region and is going to be an important vehicle of trade for India as well as the entire subcontinent. Singh, the union minister for the ministry of development of north-eastern region (DoNER), also said that the ministry is probably the first central government organisation to implement 100 per cent e-office functioning much before the coronavirus pandemic hit India.

"Bamboo sector will propel the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-Reliant India Campaign ) in the northeastern region and is going to be an important vehicle of trade not only for India but also for the entire subcontinent," he said at a review meeting here. The minister said bamboo is not only vital to India's post- COVID economy but it will also give momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of "Vocal for Local", an official statement said.

He said the sensitivity with which the Modi government is promoting bamboo is evident from the fact that even during the nation-wide lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the functioning of bamboo-related activities like planting. Singh said the Ministry of DoNER has achieved 100 per cent work output during the COVID-19 crisis as it was probably the first ministry to implement 100 percent e-office functioning much before the pandemic hit India.

He congratulated the team MDoNER for achieving 100 per cent expenditure during 2019-20 and appreciated their efforts for helping the northeastern states in developing infrastructure for fighting COVID-19 and playing a coordinating role between NE states and various central ministries and department, in various issues which required interventions by central ministries and departments..