Two held for theft

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing goods worth over Rs 3 lakh from two shops here in Maharashtra, police said. The accused are identified as Rambhusingh Kalani (35) and Shaikh Arif Shaikh Saber.

Goods, including cigarettes worth Rs 1.26 lakh and palm oil cans, were stolen from two shops on June 28, a crime branch official said. Police have detained another person for buying stolen goods from Saber, he said.