Rains in parts of eastern UP

Ballia and some other areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh received rains on Tuesday, while the western region of the state experienced a sultry weather, officials said. State capital Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.2 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Ballia recorded 35 mm of rainfall and Varanasi 3.6 mm, according to the meteorological department. Agra in western Uttar Pradesh was the hottest city in the state with a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Jhansi 37.6 and Etawah 37 degrees Celsius.