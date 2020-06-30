Despite losing lives, tribals never gave up resistance against British rule: PM on Hool Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Hool Diwas on Tuesday, remembered the historic rebellion by tribals of present-day Jharkhand against the British rule, saying they never gave up the resistance despite losing lives. "Hool Diwas is a day to commemorate the historic revolution in Jharkhand in which the call for revolt against the injustice of foreign rule was given," the prime minister said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

On this day, the tribal brothers and sisters not only protected the country's pride with solidarity, but also inspired the countrymen, he added. Modi said, "The courage and might with which the Hool rebellion was led by heroes including Siddho-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairava and Phulo-Jhano created panic in the British Empire," he said.

Thousands of tribals lost their lives in this rebellion, but they did not succumb to injustice, he said. It is believed that the rebellion started on June 30, 1855.