Union HRD Minister launches IIT Madras' Online B.Sc. Degree in Programming and Data Science

The Union Minister of HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday virtually launched online B.Sc. degree in Programming of and Data Science of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras in the presence of Minister of State for HRD, Sanjay Dhotre. The programme has been prepared and offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), which is ranked No.1 in India Rankings 2020 by NIRF. This programme is open to anyone who has passed Class XII, with English and Maths at the Class X level, and enrolled in any on-campus UG course.

Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman, IIT, Madras, Board of Governors, Director and the faculty of the IIT, Madras,Chairman, AICTE,Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Additional Secretary, MHRD, ShriRakeshRanjanand other Senior officials of the Ministry were also present during the launch. Data Science is one of the fastest-growing sectors that is predicted to create 11.5 million jobs by 2026. Online education is a trend being rapidly embraced for high quality education on a large scale.

Faculty from IIT Madras are addressing the need of this sector using online education processes and present an inclusive and affordable education model that will extend IIT's reach by orders of magnitude. While addressing the participants Pokhriyal congratulated the team of IIT Madras for the launch of the world's first-ever online B.Sc. degree program in Data Science and Programming.

The Minister informed that the current batch of students who are completing their Class XII in 2020 are eligible to apply. Graduates and working professionals can also take up this programme. Pokhriyal added that this unique offering removes all barriers of age, discipline or geographic location and provides access to a world-class curriculum in data science which is in huge demand for skilled professionals. The Minister said that, "IIT Madras has a rich history of continuous innovation and success and its emergence as rank 1 in the NIRF rankings consistently underscores the team's talent, mission and vision. Analysis reveals that every year 7 to 7.5 lakh Indian students go abroad in search of better education and our talent, as well as our revenue, goes outside the country."

"Institutions such as IIT Madras have the vision and mission to help the nation move forward on its path to self-reliance by bringing such quality education and unique courses right here in India. Even during this challenging time, when the nation is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and everyone is forced to be at home, the IITs have come together to innovate for the sake of the nation," he added. Congratulating the IIT Madras team on the launch of the program, Dhotre said that in today's world education is a continuous process. Students and professionals have to continue to upgrade their knowledge to stay competitive and work within the constraints of time and location. This has become even more challenging due to the prevailing COVID situation."

This unique online offering will be offered in three different stages - Foundational Programme, Diploma Programme and Degree Programme. At each stage, students will have the freedom to exitfrom the program and receive a Certificate, Diploma or a Degree, respectively, from IIT Madras. Based on the eligibility, interested candidates will have to fill a form and pay a nominal fee of Rs. 3,000 for the qualifier exam. Learners will get access to the 4 weeks of course content of 4 subjects (Mathematics, English, Statistics and Computational Thinking).