PM shares rendering of his address to nation in various languages
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's on Tuesday shared his address to the nation dubbed in various Indian languages, including Bangla, Marathi, Punjabi and Gujarati. The important addresses of the prime minister are played in different languages in regional Doordarshan channels after the main speech concludes.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's on Tuesday shared his address to the nation dubbed in various Indian languages, including Bangla, Marathi, Punjabi and Gujarati. In a televised address this evening, Modi announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end. In a series of tweets, he shared YouTube links of his address dubbed in various languages using voice-over.
His speech was played in languages, including Bangla, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Gujarati, Kashmiri, Ladakhi, Assamese and Bhojpuri soon after his address concluded. The important addresses of the prime minister are played in different languages in regional Doordarshan channels after the main speech concludes.
