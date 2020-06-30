MP: 2 held with 2.7 kg pangolin scales

The Madhya Pradesh forest department's special task force arrested two people and seized 2.7 kilograms pangolin scales at Shivpuri Bypass Road, an official said on Tuesday. The two, identified as Sher Singh, a resident of Sheopur district in MP, and Vakeel Mongia of Dholpur in Rajasthan, were presented in court in Sagar on Monday and sent to STF remand, the official said.

"They were involved in online trading of pangolin scales at inter-state and international level through Youtube," the official said. Pangolin scales and body parts are in huge demand in countries like China, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam among others, he added.

Pangolins, or scaly ant-eaters, are fully protected under Schedule 1 of Wildlife Protection Act..