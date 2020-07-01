Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal govt will take over private buses if operators don't resume normal services: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday warned private bus operators to resume normal services from Wednesday, failing which the state government will temporarily take over the buses and run the vehicles during the lockdown period, as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-07-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 00:23 IST
West Bengal govt will take over private buses if operators don't resume normal services: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday warned private bus operators to resume normal services from Wednesday, failing which the state government will temporarily take over the buses and run the vehicles during the lockdown period, as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act. City-based unions of private and mini buses have been adamant on a fare hike citing rising fuel prices, despite Rs 27 crore subsidy announced by the state government. "I personally spoke to them (representatives of private bus unions). Not only me, they had discussions with the chief secretary, home secretary, transport minister and police more than once, after which it was decided that they will operate from July 1. But now, they are unwilling.

"Therefore, we have decided to follow the law which will take its own course as per the Disaster Management Act. The government will run the buses and if needed, we will employ drivers who work for private buses," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat. The lockdown has been extended in West Bengal till July 31.

The chief minister reiterated that after a meeting with the unions, the state government had announced Rs 15,000 subsidy for each of the 6,000 private buses for three months. "We do not support the regular diesel price hike by the Centre and that is why we had announced the subsidy. I will request the unions of private buses to stop ego battles, this is not the time for bargaining… I hope they will keep their word or else we will be compelled to act," she said.

Banerjee said her government will announce a decision in this regard on July 3. Meanwhile, Joint Council of Bus Syndicates general secretary Tapan Banerjee said private bus owners are incurring losses daily for running the vehicles.

"Under the given circumstances, the state government should think about the plight of private bus owners... Now, it is up to the ruling dispensation to take a call on what it will do about the problems being faced by us," he said. All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannoy Samity general secretary Rahul Chatterjee said its members have been operating some buses in the city and districts since May 27, and the numbers have increased in June.

"We have been cooperating with the government despite losses," he said.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

EU safety agency suspends Pakistani airlines' European authorisation for six months

The European Union Air Safety Agency EASA has suspended Pakistan International Airlines PIA authorisation to fly to the bloc for six months, the airline said on Tuesday, a blow to the carriers operations. Separately, the safety agency said ...

Hopes fade for reform of massive U.S. criminal justice system

Despite a renewed focus on wrongful arrests and racial discrimination after the death of George Floyd, meaningful reform of the massive U.S. criminal justice system is unlikely ahead of the November election, politicians and activists say.T...

Assam flood situation remains bleak; death toll rises to 25

The flood situation continued to be grim in Assam, where three more people died due to the deluge, pushing the death toll to 25, officials said. Two persons died in Barpeta district, while one death was reported from Dibrugarh district, the...

Ex-CEO of opioid treatment maker Indivior pleads guilty in U.S.

Shaun Thaxter, the former chief executive of drugmaker Indivior Plc, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a criminal charge arising out of a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the marketing of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.Thaxter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020