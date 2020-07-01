Maha: Minister reviews security arrangements post threat calls
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said he has asked police to beef up security arrangements in the state in view of the terror threat to Taj hotels in Mumbai. The iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Colaba which overlooks the Gateway of India was among the targets of Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. PTI MR GK GK.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 12:50 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said he has asked police to beef up security arrangements in the state in view of the terror threat to Taj hotels in Mumbai. Deshmukh held a meeting with Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Subodh Jaiswal and MumbaiPolice Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and later said after the attack on Karachi stock exchange, there were threat calls to two Taj hotels in Mumbai.
"I had detailed discussions with both DGP Maharashtra and Mumbai Police chief on beefing up security arrangements in the state," he said in a statement. On Tuesday, security was tightened around The Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Lands End hotels in Mumbai after an anonymous caller, who claimed to be a member of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, threatened to carry out 26/11-like attacks, police said.
There were separate threat calls to the hotels from a Pakistani number late Monday night, they said. The iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Colaba which overlooks the Gateway of India was among the targets of Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
