5 universities, 104 colleges connected through 'e-Granthalaya' in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated "e-Granthalaya" (e-library) for connecting libraries of state government universities and colleges.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:07 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with officials during the event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated "e-Granthalaya" (e-library) for connecting libraries of state government universities and colleges. As per an official release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), five universities and 104 colleges in the state have been connected with e-library during the launch.

"If a book is not available in any particular university or college, then by joining e-library, it will be easier for the students to study all the available books on the library portal. As many as 35 lakh books are available to the students through the e-library and over 2.5 lakhs students will be associated with it," reads the release. Chief Minister Rawat instructed the officers that question papers of the last 10 years of competitive examinations should also be made available through e-library so that it can help them in their preparation for competitive exams.

"A documentary should also be made available on the e-library portal so that children of agriculture, horticulture and other fields can get good information. In the plain districts, people have a good knowledge of agriculture and horticulture, but in the hill districts, we have to pay special attention in this direction," he advised officials. State Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that it is a matter of pride for the state four institutions of Uttarakhand have got a place in the University Grant Commission (UGC)'s list of top 100 colleges in the country and through e-library, we aim to get more number of institutions in the list. (ANI)

