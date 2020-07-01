NS Tomar urges farmers to grow various crops to make farming gainful activity

Union Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Minister, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to farmers to grow different varieties of crops keeping in view the type of farmland in order to make farming a gainful activity. In a letter to the farmers of the country, Shri Tomar has said that with the onset of monsoon in most parts of the country, sowing of crops has also been completed in many places, and is in process in other areas. Shri Tomar says in his letter that he is communicating with the farmers to exhort them to adopt the best agricultural practices in order to maximize production.

Appreciating that farmers in the country have completed their agricultural work with responsibility and dedication even during the difficult time of the lockdown which affected industries and businesses, the Union Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Minister has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country is dealing effectively with the Coronavirus crisis since the past three months. The rabi crops were harvested and selling procedure completed without any hindrance. Agricultural production has become the pivot of the country's economy.

Shri Tomar has in his communication, written of a number of good agricultural practices such as best methods of growing paddy which is the main crop in the kharif season, control of weeds, use of biopesticides, organic manure and vermicompost, ridge and furrow method of crop planting, seed treatment of pulses with rhizobium bacteria, balanced use of nitrogenous fertilizers along with potash and phosphorus in accordance with a soil health card, and using best irrigation methods. The Minister has dealt with the requirements of different regions of the country individually in great detail in his letter.

Summing up, the Minister says that by adopting better crop management practices, agricultural production can be increased manifold. It is essential to plan beforehand, make correct decisions and implement them in the field. Quoting the slogan given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi - "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan", Shri Tomar has stressed that the Prime Minister has visualized an Atmanirbhar or self-reliant India keeping agriculture and villages at the centre stage. We must ensure an abundant kharif crop. In the present situation, farmers are shouldering an immense responsibility of increasing agricultural production not just for their own welfare but for the welfare of the whole country.

(With Inputs from PIB)