Left Menu
Development News Edition

NS Tomar urges farmers to grow various crops to make farming gainful activity

Shri Tomar says in his letter that he is communicating with the farmers to exhort them to adopt the best agricultural practices in order to maximize production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:27 IST
NS Tomar urges farmers to grow various crops to make farming gainful activity
In a letter to the farmers of the country, Shri Tomar has said that with the onset of monsoon in most parts of the country, sowing of crops has also been completed in many places, and is in process in other areas. Image Credit: ANI

Union Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Minister, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to farmers to grow different varieties of crops keeping in view the type of farmland in order to make farming a gainful activity. In a letter to the farmers of the country, Shri Tomar has said that with the onset of monsoon in most parts of the country, sowing of crops has also been completed in many places, and is in process in other areas. Shri Tomar says in his letter that he is communicating with the farmers to exhort them to adopt the best agricultural practices in order to maximize production.

Appreciating that farmers in the country have completed their agricultural work with responsibility and dedication even during the difficult time of the lockdown which affected industries and businesses, the Union Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Minister has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country is dealing effectively with the Coronavirus crisis since the past three months. The rabi crops were harvested and selling procedure completed without any hindrance. Agricultural production has become the pivot of the country's economy.

Shri Tomar has in his communication, written of a number of good agricultural practices such as best methods of growing paddy which is the main crop in the kharif season, control of weeds, use of biopesticides, organic manure and vermicompost, ridge and furrow method of crop planting, seed treatment of pulses with rhizobium bacteria, balanced use of nitrogenous fertilizers along with potash and phosphorus in accordance with a soil health card, and using best irrigation methods. The Minister has dealt with the requirements of different regions of the country individually in great detail in his letter.

Summing up, the Minister says that by adopting better crop management practices, agricultural production can be increased manifold. It is essential to plan beforehand, make correct decisions and implement them in the field. Quoting the slogan given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi - "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan", Shri Tomar has stressed that the Prime Minister has visualized an Atmanirbhar or self-reliant India keeping agriculture and villages at the centre stage. We must ensure an abundant kharif crop. In the present situation, farmers are shouldering an immense responsibility of increasing agricultural production not just for their own welfare but for the welfare of the whole country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Game over for sports betting on coronavirus insurance

Major sports events working to get back up and running after the coronavirus crisis are likely to have to do so without cancellation insurance for communicable diseases as insurers remove cover or ramp up the cost.Although the Wimbledon ten...

Parminder Chopra appointed as director of Power Finance Corporation

Government-owned Power Finance Corporation PFC, Indias leading NBFC, today announced the appointment of Smt Parminder Chopra as Director Finance of the company. She succeeds in Shri N.B. Gupta, who superannuated on June 30 2020.Smt. Chopra ...

CM says COVID situation brought under control with joint efforts of Delhi & central govts

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the COVID-19 situation has been brought under control for now with the combined efforts of Delhi government, Centre and other organisations, but cautioned people against any lapse in social a...

Greece rolls out red carpet to visitors as airports reopen

With traditional music and sweets, Greece reopened its regional airports to international travellers on Wednesday, pinning its hopes on a recovery in tourism after a three-month lockdown. Greeces tourism sector accounts for a fifth of its e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020