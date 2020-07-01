Left Menu
Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to families of deceased in Nevyeli explosion

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to families of those who lost their lives in a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Plant.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:10 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to families of those who lost their lives in a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Plant. "Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 have been announced for those who have sustained severe and minor injuries, respectively," read a release from Tamil Nadu CMO.

At least six people have been found dead and 17 injured in the boiler explosion that broke out in Tamil Nadu earlier on Wednesday. The incident occurred in stage 2 of Tamil Nadu's Neyveli Lignite Power Plant. The injured were taken to the NLC Lignite Hospital. (ANI)

