Man shot dead in Haryana

A 48-year-old man was shot dead by three motorbike-borne assailants in Mandhar village of this district in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. Gurvinder Singh was shot in his head and chest on Tuesday evening, they said, adding the victim was rushed to a hospital here where he died during treatment

A case has been registered against unidentified miscreants, police said.