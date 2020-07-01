Kerala Youth Congress protest against fuel price hike, blocks roads in Kochi

Continuing its protest against fuel price hike in Kerala, Youth Congress activists and leaders on Wednesday blocked the road in Kochi. Congress Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden and Ernakulam MLA TJ Vinod joined the protest and stopped their bikes to block the road for 15 minutes.

Hibi Eden said that this price hike could be avoided by the state government eliminating excess excise duty. "When Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister in 2014, crude oil had the biggest jump in the history of the global market. It was at 114 dollars per barrel. At the time, diesel was priced at Rs 42 and petrol at Rs 62. Crude oil today declined to 40 dollars per barrel, while petrol at Rs 80 and diesel costs Rs 82."

"This price hike can be avoided by the state government by eliminating excess excise duty. This price hike by the union government is only for the benefit of big companies," added Hibi Meanwhile, MLA TJ Vinod said that petrol price will soon hit Rs 100.

"To help the oil companies, Adani and Ambani, the capitalists, the union government is hiking prices of petrol and diesel every day. The country is witnessing a situation where people are being pushed to misery by the union government. Petrol price is going to hit Rs 100 soon," Vinod said. Notably, domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates and vary from state to state due to value-added tax. (ANI)