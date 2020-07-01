Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former NTPC Director to enquire NLCIL fire

The Nevyeli Lignite Corporation India Limtied (NLCIL) on Wednesday announced that a high-level enquiry headed by a retired National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Director has been ordered into the fire incident in NLCIL.

ANI | Nevyeli (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:10 IST
Former NTPC Director to enquire NLCIL fire
NLCIL logo (Image/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Nevyeli Lignite Corporation India Limtied (NLCIL) on Wednesday announced that a high-level enquiry headed by a retired National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Director has been ordered into the fire incident in NLCIL. NLCIL further said in a release that an internal enquiry committee with senior executives headed by NLCIL Director has also been constituted.

The Unit Head of Thermal Power Station-II where the fire broke out has also been suspended pending an enquiry. All four units of 210 MW each of TPS-II Stage-II have been shut down for safety audit. "At around 9.45 am, in unit-five of Thermal Power Station-II, while it was under shut down and maintenance, a fire broke out in the boiler are subsequent to an explosion, resulting in injuries to the NLCIL maintenance team comprising one executive, two supervisors, three non-executive employees and 17 contract workmen. Out of the 23 injured, six contract workmen succumbed to the injuries on the spot," NLCIL said in a release.

"All the 17 injured were immediately rushed to NLCIL Hospital and 16 of them were then sent to Appollo Hospital in Chennai for further higher specialty treatment," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Experts suggest treating asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic COVID patients in home isolation

Experts have suggested that treating asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients in home isolation would be appropriate as it would lessen the burden on hospitals, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday. Yediyurappa had convened ...

Sustainable heating systems can reduce CO2 emissions in Indian Himalayan region considerably: study

The use of sustainable heating systems can reduce carbon emissions in the Indian Himalayan region by 30 per cent in the next 10 years, a new study has said while noting that burning of wood by local population to fight cold conditions is ad...

Def Min Rajnath Singh, army chief scheduled to visit Ladakh on Friday: Sources

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Ladakh on Friday to take stock of Indias military preparedness in the wake of a bitter border standoff with the Chinese troops in the region, government sources said. To be accompanied by...

COVID-19 wards at two govt hospitals in Ahmedabad to be shut

Following a drop in new cases of coronavirus in Ahmedabad city, the authorities have decided to shutdown COVID-19 wards created at two Gujarat government- run medical facilities located adjacent to the Civil Hospital here. When cases were o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020