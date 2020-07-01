HJS wants Lalbaugcha Raja to install Ganesh idol this year too

The Hindu Janjagruti Samiti (HJS), a right-wing organisation, on Wednesday appealed Mumbai-based Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Mandal to reverse its decision not to install Ganesh idol this year. The Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal, whose Ganesh pandal draws lakhs of devotees during every Ganesh festival, has decided not to install the idol this time in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

HJS spokesperson Dr Uday Dhuri said here in a press release that the Mandal should install the idol and seek the Lord's blessings to protect devotees from the pandemic. "We request you to make sure that ritualistic practices are continued as prescribed without fail, even if that means toning down the celebrations," he said.

Installing a Ganesh idol is part of rituals and different from celebrating the festival, he added..