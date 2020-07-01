Drunk cop beats up doctor, attendant at MP hospital

A doctor and an attendant were allegedly beaten up by a drunk police constable at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Wednesday, police said. Constable Raju Nikode had visited the district hospital to get himself examined and a doctor there asked him to go to a flu clinic instead, Kotwali police station in- charge Manish Lodha said.

The policeman, however, returned after a short while and started verbally abusing Dr Amit Patidar and proceeded to beat him up, the official said. When an attendant came to the doctor's rescue, he too was assaulted, he said.

Based on the doctor's complaint, Madhav Nagar area's city superintendent of police (CSP) Ravindra Varma investigated the matter. While no one sustained serious injuries in the incident, it was found that the constable was in an inebriated state and his MLC (medico-legal case) was done, Lodha said, adding that the matter was being probed.