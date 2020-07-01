Return car festival concludes peacefully sans devotees

Amid a curfew and tight security, Lord Jagannath's return car festival was held peacefully on Wednesday in the absence of devotees as the seaside pilgrim town was virtually shut down to prevent gatherings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the divine siblings -- Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and their sister Devi Subhadra -- undertook the "Bahuda Yatra", a nearly-three-km return journey back to the Shree Jagannath Temple, the administration appealed to people to stay home and watch the proceedings on television.

The "Bahuda Yatra" concluded in a peaceful and smooth manner after the three gigantic chariots carrying the deities and pulled by servitors reached the "Singhadwar" (the Lion's Gate) of the 12th-century shrine much before sunset on the completion of their nine-day sojourn to the Shree Gundicha Temple, regarded as their birth place. The Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, who heads the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), and Director General of Police Abhay thanked the people and servitors for their cooperation for the successful conduct of the festival amid the pandemic.

The DGP urged the people to cooperate during the "Suna Besha" (decorating the deities with golden attire) on Thursday. The world famous Rath Yatra, which commenced on June 23, is being held sans public attendance as the Supreme Court, on June 22, allowed it only in Puri and with the condition that a limited number of servitors will participate and there will be no congregation.

The Grand Road between the Shree Gundicha Temple and the main shrine, the abode of the celestial siblings, which hosts lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad during the historic car festival every year, wore an empty look this year. Puri District Collector Balwant Singh said all arrangements were made in compliance with the Supreme Court's order on the conduct of the Rath Yatra.

"Devotees were not allowed on the Grand Road. All entry points to Puri town have been sealed and the devotees were requested to stay home and watch the Bahuda Yatra on television," he said. Over 5,500 people, including servitors, police personnel and temple officials, had undergone COVID-19 tests and only those who tested negative for the disease were allowed to discharge their duties and participate in the chariot pulling during the "Bahuda Yatra", Singh said.

Ahead of the return car festival, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had reviewed the preparations and asked the Puri administration to take all measures to ensure a hassle-free "Bahuda Yatra". He had also said the apex court's directives must be complied with and only COVID-19 negative people be engaged in the rituals.

Over 70 platoons of force (each comprising around 33 personnel) have been deployed and barricades erected at several locations to prevent a congregation of people. Barricades have been set up in the lanes and by-lanes leading to the Grand Road to prevent people from proceeding towards the road. A curfew, which came into force at 10 pm on Tuesday, will continue till 10 pm of Thursday (July 2), Additional Director General of Police Soumendra Priyadarshi said.

While police personnel maintained a tight vigil, a large number of CCTV cameras were installed on "Bada Danda" to aid them, a senior police official said. Special rituals were performed before the deities were taken out of the Shree Gundicha temple and placed on the three colourfully decorated chariots for the return journey, amid chants of "Jai Jagannath" and "Hari Bol".

The deities were taken to the gigantic wooden chariots in an elaborate ritual called "Pahandi" to the beating of gongs, cymbals and blowing of conch shells. Lord Jagannath was ensconced in the largest of the three chariots -- the 45-foot-high "Nandighosh", Balabhadra in the 44-foot-high "Taladhwaja" and Subhadra in the 43-foot-high "Darpadalan".

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb performed the "Chhera Pahanra" ritual. The titular King of Puri offered prayers to the deities, then swept the platforms of the chariots with a golden broom and sprinkled flowers and fragrant water. The chariots were then pulled by selected servitors on "Bada Danda" -- the grand avenue leading to the Shree Jagannath temple -- up to the Lion's Gate, where they would be stationed till July 4.

The deities would finally re-enter the main shrine and again be placed on the "Ratna Simhasana", the bejewelled throne, following a ceremony called "Neeladribije". Ahead of "Neeladribije", the deities would be decorated with "suna besha" or golden attire on Thursday on their respective chariots, a ritual that attracts a large number of devotees every year.

However, people will be able to witness the grand spectacle only on television this time as they will not be allowed entry into Puri in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Puri district administration has made it clear that there will be restrictions on non-essential movement of public till July 4.

"I request all to have darshan of the Holy Trinity on television by staying at home," the collector said. All hotels and lodges in the district have been asked not to accommodate tourists and visitors during the four days, he said, adding that all commercial establishments on the Grand Road will remain closed during the period.