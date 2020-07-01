Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi govt effectively facing China's actions: BJP leader Ram Madhav

He was addressing a virtual rally organised by BJP in Telangana on the occasion of the Modi government completing one year in office in its second term. Madhav hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his criticism against the Modi government over its handling of the issues with China 'ignoring' the governments efforts and the sacrifices of Army personnel.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-07-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 23:29 IST
Modi govt effectively facing China's actions: BJP leader Ram Madhav

The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can effectively face the "hasty and mischievous" actions of China, BJP General Secretary V Ram Madhav said on Wednesday. Observing that coronavirus and China dominated the news at present, he said the governmentfighting againstthe virus was also "dealing effectively" withthe neighbouring country.

"Coronavirus was was born in China.When we are defeating corona, willwe leave China? The government which can face Chinas hasty and scamp actions with equal strength, is there in Delhi today, under the leadership of Modiji, he said. He was addressing a virtual rally organised by BJP in Telangana on the occasion of the Modi government completing one year in office in its second term.

Madhav hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his criticism against the Modi government over its handling of the issues with China 'ignoring' the governments efforts and the sacrifices of Army personnel. China, for the last 50-60 years, has been habituated to illegally intruding into India and occupying land and the central governments did not take them seriously, he said.

China stopped fighting battles since 1979, the last one being in Vietnam in 1979 but started a new tactic of slowly entering into the lands of neighbouring countries without fighting a battle and occupying them, he said, speaking in Telugu. In an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi, he said the Congress leader tweets seeking answers from Modi.

Modi ji will give an answer. He will give answer to China and to you also. But, if you want to ask, you will have to answer (certain questions) Who created this situation in the country? Madhav asked, alleging that Congress governments had allowed such situations. Noting that several successive governments, including those headed by P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, entered into agreements with China, he sought to know the outcome.

What this country has got by making agreements? Have you ever got ready for a fight with them on the borders? After Modi government came in 2014, we are not making agreements. We are fighting for every inch of land, he asserted.

Chinese erected listening posts in 2015 and the Indian Army demolished them, he said. In 2017, Chinse tried to come near Chicken Neck (Doklam), Indian Army was deployed in large numbers and the country did not budge till the neighbour took back its 'equipment'.

Recently, in Ladakh area... when we were stopping them from intruding into our lands by putting up resistance through physically fighting, they (opposition) are questioning us. "It is you who did a Bhudan yagna (donating lands)...

they are questioning the sacrifices (of Indian army personnel), he said, referring to the death of 20 men, including Col Santosh Babu from Telangana, in violent clashes in Galwan Valley last month. Several opposition parties were of the view that the issue should be faced unitedly but the young leader of Congress is in a hurry" and indulged in politics in everything, he said, in a veiled reference to Gandhi.

But, happy thing is, the stance of the Indian government on China is an effort to resolve the issue through dialogue and to see that violent incidents do not recur... on the other hand, to stand, on the ground, with utmost firmness, that there is no question of letting the Chinese violate an inch of land, the BJP leader said. The Modi government was sincerely working for safeguarding theunity and integrity of the country, he said.

He also said the country can still emerge as a five trillion dollar economy in spite of the adverse impact of coronavirus as the people of the country have the ability to realise it and the government has the resolve to take it forward. The government has made efforts to strengthen the economic foundations of the country, especially to improve the living conditions of common people, he said.

He hit out at the TRS government in Telangana for alleged inadequate testing of COVID-19 samples and other aspects of the coronavirus management besides alleging corruption in schemes..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

U.K. regulators take aim at Apple's search engine deal with Google

The payments by Alphabet Incs Google to Apple Inc to be the default search engine on Apples Safari web browser create a significant barrier to entry and expansion for Googles rivals in the search engine market, the UK markets regulator said...

Trump backs work incentives as part of next stimulus bill

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he supports another coronavirus stimulus bill but wants it to include incentives for Americans to go back to work, setting up a clash with Democrats in Congress over jobless benefits.Trump said ...

Report: NBA 'bubble' cost over $150M

The cost of restarting the NBA season in a campus environment in an attempt to ensure safety is over 150 million, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Commissioner Adam Silver and the league board of governors opted for the bubble site of Walt Disne...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Factory data, vaccine bets power stocks higher; U.S. dollar dips

Stocks across the globe rose on Wednesday following a string of data pointing to a recovery in manufacturing and on bets for a COVID-19 vaccine, while the risk-on mood pushed the U.S. dollar lower.Germanys manufacturing sector contracted at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020