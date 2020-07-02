Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death toll rises to 27 in Odisha

The contact-tracing exercises of the fresh patients are underway, the official said. The state now has 2,157 active cases, while 5,353 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:21 IST
COVID-19 death toll rises to 27 in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha reported two more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 27 in the state, while the total tally rose to 7,545 with 229 fresh cases, a health department official said. Two men, aged 49 and 57, succumbed to the disease at the COVID hospitals in Ganjam and Angul districts, he said.

"Regret to inform the deaths of two COVID positive patients, while under treatment in hospitals," the official said. Of the 27 deaths so far in Odisha, Ganjam, the worst-hit district, accounts for 15, followed by five in Khurda, four in Cuttack, and one each in Bargarh, Puri and Angul, he said.

Eight other coronavirus patients had died earlier but their deaths were attributed to "non-COVID reasons", the official said. The state had reported its first COVID-19 fatality in Bhubaneswar on April 6.

Of the new 229 positive cases, 193 were reported from quarantine centres where people returning from other states are lodged for preliminary observation and care, while 36 others were detected as a result of the contact-tracing exercises. The contact-tracing exercises of the fresh patients are underway, the official said.

The state now has 2,157 active cases, while 5,353 patients have so far recovered from the disease. The fresh cases were reported from 19 districts.

Ganjam recorded the highest of 95 cases, he said, adding that other districts that reported a high number of new cases are Balasore (24), Jajpur (22), Khurda (21), Sundergarh (17), Cuttack (12) and Jharsuguda (10). A total of 3,994 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, he added.

Following a spurt in COVID-19 cases in Ganjam, the local administration has banned the movement of vehicles in the district till July 31, barring the transportation of agricultural goods and healthcare resources. "We urge people not to leave their houses. Movement of two-wheelers with authentic identity will only be allowed," District Collector VA Kulange said.

The district reported 1,567 cases, of which 510 are active..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese capital sees more than 100 new coronavirus cases Thursday, most in 2 months

Tokyo confirmed 107 more novel coronavirus infections on Thursday, a Tokyo government official said, the highest daily tally in two months in the city at the center of Japans outbreak.The jump comes after the city of 14 million had initiall...

UNESCO Director-General condemns killing of journalist in Uttar Pradesh

The Director-General of UNESCO has condemned the killing of a young journalist in Uttar Pradesh last month and urged the authorities to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice to deter other criminals from practicing gunpoint censors...

Asian Paints and Start India salute Mumbai's frontline heroes with murals

Mumbai Maharashtra India July 2 ANINewsVoir Start and Asian Paints are delighted to announce the completion of their latest project in Mumbai which pays tribute to the citys frontline workers through a series of murals at the iconic Mahim J...

Long-shut factory helps COVID-struck Afghans breathe free

Seven years ago, Najibullah Seddiqi closed his oxygen factory, frustrated with power cuts and with rampant corruption that kept him from getting contracts with hospitals. But as the coronavirus raced through Afghanistan, he knew he had to h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020