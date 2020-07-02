4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh's Kargil
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Kargil in Ladakh at 1ANI | Kargil (Ladakh) | Updated: 02-07-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:39 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Kargil in Ladakh at 1:11 pm on Thursday. The quake struck 119 km north-northwest of Kargil.
"An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred on 02-07-2020, 13:11:02 IST, Lat: 35.46 & Long: 75.44, Depth: 90 Km , Location: 119km North-North West of Kargil, Laddakh, India," tweeted the National Centre for Seismology. No loss of life or property due to the quake has been reported as of now.
