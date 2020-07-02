Left Menu
Development News Edition

Explosion in e-rickshaw kills driver in West Bengal's Malda

A 26-year-old e-rickshaw driver was killed after his moving vehicle exploded in West Bengal's Malda district, prompting the NIA and the CID to enquire about the incident, police said on Thursday. A preliminary investigation suggested that two of the four batteries that power the e-vehicle exploded, the officer said.

PTI | Malda | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:14 IST
Explosion in e-rickshaw kills driver in West Bengal's Malda

A 26-year-old e-rickshaw driver was killed after his moving vehicle exploded in West Bengal's Malda district, prompting the NIA and the CID to enquire about the incident, police said on Thursday. The explosion took place in English Bazar area on Wednesday evening when the battery-operated rickshaw was plying on the Ghorapir-Krishnapally road, they said

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Illius, the driver of the vehicle. His body was ripped into pieces and the vehicle was severely damaged, police said. A forensic team of the state's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is expected to visit here on Thursday to investigate the incident, while officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) talked to Malda Superintendent of Police and enquired about it, a senior officer said. A preliminary investigation suggested that two of the four batteries that power the e-vehicle exploded, the officer said. Meanwhile, Malda (North) BJP MP Khagen Murmu demanded an NIA probe into the incident.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Younis once held a knife to my throat when I offered him advice: Flower

Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has claimed that ex-skipper Younis Khan had once held a knife to his throat when he tried to offer him some advice. Asked about the tricky characters that he has had to coach in his career, the 49-...

Couple among three electrocuted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Three persons, including a couple, died allegedly of electrocution in Rajasthans Jaisalmer district while they were working near a tube well, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred at Veeramdevra village in Pokaran area of the distr...

Providing food, clothing, education, financial assistance to orphans: AAP govt to HC

The AAP government on Thursday told the Delhi High Court it was providing food, clothing, medical care, education and financial assistance under various schemes to orphans in the national capital. The Delhi government said it was also provi...

Maha: Four die of suffocation in newly constructed well

A father-son duo and two other persons died of suffocation after inhaling some harmful gas in a newly constructed well in Maharashtras Gondia district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at Kanhartola village in Amgaon tehsil ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020