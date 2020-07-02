Maha: MCOCA slapped on 10 accused in armed dacoity case

The police have charged 10 accused in an armed dacoity case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in Palghar district, an official said on Thursday. The accused had allegedly broken into the office of a gold finance company at Nalla Sopara in September 2019 and decamped with valuables worth over Rs 1.7 crore.

Following investigation, the police had managed to nab seven out 10 accused, who are all history-sheeters involved in several cases of armed dacoity and robberies, district superintendent of police Dattatraya Shinde said. Since the accused were involved in organised crime, they have now been charged under the MCOCA, he said The police are also investigating the crimes the accused may have been involved in at Gujarat, Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The police were also working on the arrest some more accused in this case and other related crimes, he said..