Two elephants found dead in Coimbatore, one in Niligiris

Two elephants were found dead in this district and another in nearby Nilgiris on Thursday and autopsies are on to ascertain the cause of death, forest department officials said. A 25-year-old female elephant was found dead, bleeding from the left ear at Kandiyur in Mettupalayam, about 45 km from here, department sources said.

Department officials, along with a veterinarian, rushed to the spot, they said, adding that the reason for the death will be known after post-mortem. Even as the veterinarian was preparing for the autopsy, forest officials were informed about the death of another female elephant at Sirumugai, some 20 km away.

The 20-year old elephant was said to be suffering from ill-health. Meanwhile, carcass of a male elephant was found in a private bamboo resort around Masinaguri in Nilgiris district.

According to officials, the death appears to be due to electrocution as the elephant might have tried to pull bamboo shoots and might have touched a live wire or fence. The tusks are intact and results of the post-mortem will reveal the cause of death, they said.