Left Menu
Development News Edition

13 schools run by CNI announce slash in fees

Announcing the waiver, Bishop Paritosh Canning of the diocese of the Church of North India(CNI), urged guardians on Thursday not to resort to demonstrations before schools which is not conducive to right atmosphere and instead approach the principal of the respective institute individually if he/she has a problem. "Did you ever air your grievances?

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:15 IST
13 schools run by CNI announce slash in fees

Thirteen city schools run by the Church of North India (Kolkata Diocese) on Thursday announced 25 per cent waiver under three heads of school fees. Announcing the waiver, Bishop Paritosh Canning of the diocese of the Church of North India(CNI), urged guardians on Thursday not to resort to demonstrations before schools which is not conducive to right atmosphere and instead approach the principal of the respective institute individually if he/she has a problem.

"Did you ever air your grievances? Did you reach out to the concerned principal? If some guardians had a problem they should directly come to us," Canning told reporters. The Bishop said schools run by the CNI in city have decided to effect 25 per cent waiver of fees under computer, sports and library heads immediately.

The decision was taken following a meeting of principals of 13 schools, including La Martiniere for Boys, La Martiniere for Girls, St Thomas Khidderpore, St John's Diocesan, Pratt Memorial, St James among others. The waiver will be effective for fees from April to September and those who have already paid the first quarter will get refund after adjusting the amount. The parents yet to pay the original first quarter amount can now pay the reduced amount in instalments, the Bishop said.

There will be no reduction of tuition fees in La Martiniere schools, Secretary Supriyo Dhar said to a question. The principal of another school, present at the meeting, said "no further reduction is possible under any heads including tuition. We are regularly conducting online classes and are very strict in ensuring attendance of students." In a letter sent to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in mid-June, Canning had said he if CNI-run schools are forced to reduce their fees further, it may lead to non- disbursement of salary and ultimately result in the closure of the institutes." Meanwhile, guardians protested outside three private schools in Khidderpore, Ballygunje, Dumdum areas in the city and in Durgapur in West Burdwan district on Thursday, as part of ongoing protests across the state in past two weeks demanding non-payment of fees other than tuition and reducing the amount of tuition fee.

Some of the schools have already reduced their fees but a section of the guardians maintain it is not enough..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Officials delay decision on Kentucky Confederate statue

Officials in a Kentucky county have delayed a vote on whether to remove a Confederate statue from the grounds of a courthouse. Members of the Daviess County Fiscal Court were expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would have returned...

Trump holds news briefing at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) -White House

President Donald Trump will hold a news briefing at 930 a.m. 1330 GMT on Thursday, the White House said.The announcement followed a better-than-expected jobs report, as government figures showed the U.S. economy created jobs at a record cli...

Colombo Port workers allege ‘Indian pressure’, to go on indefinite strike over ECL development

Workers at the strategic Colombo Port on Thursday threatened to go on an indefinite strike to protest against the Indian pressure to prevent Sri Lanka from developing a deep-sea container terminal of the countrys largest and busiest port. T...

Turkey wants French apology over Mediterranean warships incident

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Turkey expects France to apologise after an incident between Turkish and French warships in the Mediterranean prompted Paris to request a NATO investigation.Relations between the NATO membe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020