Husband of city court judge receives challan for speeding, over 2 months after car was stolen

The husband of a Delhi court judge received a traffic challan for speeding, over two months after their car was stolen from their west Delhi residence and a month after the police filed a closure report in the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:40 IST
The husband of a Delhi court judge received a traffic challan for speeding, over two months after their car was stolen from their west Delhi residence and a month after the police filed a closure report in the case. Although the police had claimed in April that the car may have been dismantled, the family said issuing of the challan last month raises concerns that the car with a 'judge' sticker may be still plying on the city roads and can be used to gain entry into important buildings. On Thursday, the police said they have not been able to trace the car. The car which was stolen from the judge's residence in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar on March 21 was registered in the name of her husband but was used by both of them. According to the husband, minutes after the car was stolen, he filed a complaint at the Punjabi Bagh police station, based on which an FIR was registered. Police said after the case was lodged, efforts were made to trace the vehicle.

A senior police officer said the case is being looked into and they are trying the trace the stolen vehicle. "We have re-opened the case and are trying to trace the stolen vehicle. We are also investigating if the another car was being driven with their numberplate," he said on Thursday.

The judge's husband said when he asked about the status of the investigation, police in April claimed that the stolen vehicle was apparently dismantled. The stolen vehicle had an official 'judge' sticker on it and the family was apprehensive that the car could be misused to gain entry in important buildings, he said.

"We were told that the police were trying to trace the stolen vehicle. Later, in April, they told us the vehicle was apparently dismantled. But we were in for a surprise, when we received a traffic challan for speeding for the same stolen car. If the vehicle was dismantled, then how were we issued a traffic challan for violation?" husband said. A few days later, the husband received a case closure notice by the police which said, "The untraced report of your FIR no. 009611/2020 for the stolen vehicle has been sent to court. If you have any objections. reach the court of ACMM-01, West District, Tis Hazari courts within seven days". The husband received the challan, issued on May 22, on June 20. The husband said he informed the investigating officer after receiving the challan and also submitted the photographs of their stolen car captured on CCTV along with the challan. The "untraced report" filed by the police before the court was accepted by June 2, he said..

