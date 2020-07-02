Left Menu
There's fear that online education might create 'digital divide': Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that there is a "fear that online education might create a digital divide," and added that the Delhi government will implement a model of education in which "reach out and connect" will be the focus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:01 IST
Manish Sisodia. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that there is a "fear that online education might create a digital divide," and added that the Delhi government will implement a model of education in which "reach out and connect" will be the focus. With an emphasis on "learning with human feel," Sisodia said that the Delhi government has made a model of education.

"Digital technology to complement the efforts of teachers in reaching out to every child and assist them in learning. We are following the principle that a 'Digital Divide' should not come in the way of children's access to learning opportunities," Sisodia said. The core of the approach is outreach and connect between teachers and students, he noted.

Sisodia said that teachers will reach out to students through WhatsApp or regular phone calls. They will give them assignments and take regular feedback. He shared that students from KG to Class 10 will receive daily exercise and feedback from class teachers through WhatsApp, while teachers will connect through a regular phone with those who do not have WhatsApp or smartphone.

On the other hand, students of Classes 11 and 12 will attend live online classes to be conducted by Delhi governments teachers. For the same, follow up will be done by the teachers through phone call or WhatsApp to clear their doubts.

Sisodia said that the Delhi government will ensure that students do not lose out on academics due to COVID-19. (ANI)

