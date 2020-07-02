Left Menu
COVID-19 tally in J-K mounts to 7,849 with 154 new cases; death toll reaches 115

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 7,849 on Thursday with 154 fresh infections, while the death toll reached 115 following the demise of 10 coronavirus patients, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:53 IST
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 7,849 on Thursday with 154 fresh infections, while the death toll reached 115 following the demise of 10 coronavirus patients, officials said. Nine fatalities were reported from Kashmir while one death was reported from Jammu region, they said.

This has taken the death toll due to coronavirus to 115 in the Union Territory. Of these, 14 belonged to Jammu province and 101 were from Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, 154 new coronavirus cases were detected in the UT during the past 24 hours. While 20 of these new cases were from the Jammu region, 134 persons were from the valley, the officials said. There are 2,760 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir and a total of 4,974 patients have recovered from the infection.

The cases detected on Thursday included 23 persons who had returned to the UT recently, the officials said. They said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded a maximum of 51 fresh cases, followed by 19 in Baramulla district.

Six districts – Kupwara, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi and Kishtwar -- did not have any fresh cases in the past 24 hours. With 154 fresh cases, the total number of infected persons in Jammu and Kashmir reached 7,849.

"Of these, 6199 are in Kashmir, while 1650 are in the Jammu region," the officials said..

