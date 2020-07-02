Real estate developer `commits suicide' in Pune

A 56-year-old real estate developer allegedly jumped to death from the fifth floor of a residential building in Kothrud area of Pune city on Thursday afternoon, the police said. Ramchandra Bablatkar, who had real estate business in Solapur, lived in a flat in Kothrud.

"As per the family members, Bablatkar jumped into the building's duct from the fifth floor," said an official of Kothrud police station. He was declared brought dead at hospital.

"No suicide note has been found. We have registered a case of accidental death and investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the suicide," the official added..