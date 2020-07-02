2,373 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 92K; death toll mounts to 2,864

Delhi recorded 2,373 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 92,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,864, authorities said. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

However, in the last five days, the number of fresh cases have oscillated, not showing a particular trend in figures. The number of cases reported from June 28-July 1 are - June 28 (2,889), June 29 (2,084), June 30 (2,199) and July 1 (2,442), with steady rise in death figures.

Sixty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Thursday. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,803 on Wednesday.

The bulletin said the death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 2,864, and the total number of cases mounted to 92,175. Meanwhile, a plasma bank for COVID-19 patients has been established in the premises of the Delhi government-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), which will operate from 8 am to 8 pm, a senior official of the facility said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after inaugurating the facility on Thursday visited ILBS and reviewed the plasma bank facility, and interacted with donors. The bulletin also said Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has reviewed setting up of a COVID-19 war room.

According to the bulletin, 63,007 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while number of active cases stood at 26,304, adding that 5,72,530 tests have been conducted. The number of containment zones in the city on Wednesday stood at 445.