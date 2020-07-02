Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K

Srinagar, July 2 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Malbagh area here in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, police said. Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Malbagh area, near Habak Crossing, following information about presence of militants there, a police official said

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions. No casualties have been reported in the operation so far. PTI MIJ SRY