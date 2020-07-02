DCGI gives nod to Mylan labs to manufacture remdesivir for 'restricted emergency use' on COVID-19 patients
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Mylan laboratories to manufacture and market the anti-viral drug remdesivir for 'restricted emergency use' on hospitalised COVID-19 patients, a senior government official said on Thursday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 23:32 IST
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Mylan laboratories to manufacture and market the anti-viral drug remdesivir for 'restricted emergency use' on hospitalised COVID-19 patients, a senior government official said on Thursday.
Previously, DCGI had given approval to Cipla and Hetero to manufacture and market remdesivir. ANI had reported last month that the Central Drug Control Standard Organisation (CDCSO) office of DCGI had granted its permission to US based Gilead Sciences for marketing authorisation of its anti-viral drug remdesivir in India for 'restricted emergency use' on hospitalised COVID-19 patients.
Gilead had signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with five generic pharma firms -- Cipla, Jubilant Life Sciences, Hetero, BRD and Mylan to manufacture and distribute remdesivir, a potential antiviral therapy for COVID-19. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Roche Pharma India expands partnership with Cipla for key oncology medicines
Cipla expands partnership with Roche Pharma to improve access for oncology medicines
Glenmark gets DCGI nod for favipiravir for treatment of COVID-19 patients '
Glenmark, Cipla stocks surge after nod to launch drugs for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections
Hetero gets DCGI nod to launch COVID-19 drug