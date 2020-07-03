Left Menu
Development News Edition

Building for Climate Change programme announced for construction sector

“A significant amount of New Zealand’s carbon emissions come from the building and construction sector.  If we’re serious about reducing emissions and reaching Carbon Zero by 2050, we need a bold plan to address this,” Jenny Salesa says.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-07-2020 08:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 08:06 IST
Building for Climate Change programme announced for construction sector
The Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said New Zealand’s building and construction sector could play a really important role in tackling the climate crisis and creating a better future. Image Credit: ANI

A new programme, which sets a firm course for the Building and Construction sector to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, has been announced by the Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa.

"A significant amount of New Zealand's carbon emissions come from the building and construction sector. If we're serious about reducing emissions and reaching Carbon Zero by 2050, we need a bold plan to address this," Jenny Salesa says.

"The Building for Climate Change programme will reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the construction of buildings, and while we are living and working in them. It will also prepare our buildings for the ongoing effects of climate change, such as rising temperatures and increased rainfall. It means changing the way we think about building and construction. Energy efficiency and carbon emissions will become core considerations when building – just as important as cost and aesthetics.

"To help us reach this new state, changes will be made to current building laws, targets will be set for energy use and carbon emissions, and incentives will be introduced to encourage people to think innovatively about the construction, design and operation of buildings," Jenny Salesa says.

She said the Government had recently signed up to a joint statement with Australia, Canada and the United States to work together to develop building code responses to the changing climate. It would allow the Government to gather information and insights from other countries, to help develop responses to climate change here in New Zealand.

The Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said New Zealand's building and construction sector could play a really important role in tackling the climate crisis and creating a better future.

"Most New Zealanders want to know that their homes and the places they go to work and spend time at the weekends are part of the solution to climate change.

"Because of this programme, more of us will be living and working in warmer, drier, and healthier buildings. It is another step our Government has taken towards ensuring climate-friendly solutions are a part of our everyday lives.

"We owe it to future generations to design and build better and more climate-friendly buildings. This programme will not only realise the full potential of the building and construction sector to help meet our climate change targets but help create new jobs in communities all across the country," James Shaw said.

The first Building for Climate Change initiatives, which expand insulation and glazing requirements in new homes – making them warmer, drier and better ventilated – are expected to be consulted on in early 2021. In the future, it's likely that changes will also need to be made to existing buildings.

"With the health and wellbeing of our whanau, our tamariki and Papatūānuku at stake, we need to address this now," Jenny Salesa says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UK to end quarantine for travellers from 'low-risk' countries

The British government said Friday it is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from a number of countries deemed lower risk for the coronavirus, including France, Spain, Germany and Italy. The change takes effect July 10, just ove...

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Alabama order easing voting restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a lower-court ruling that would have relaxed voting restrictions in Alabama state during the coronavirus pandemic.Alabama requires voters to submit a photo identification when they apply for an abs...

Australia new virus cases fall, but testing blitz runs into resistance

Australia reported a drop in new coronavirus cases on Friday, with a surge in the second most populated state Victoria appearing to have eased, although more than 10,000 people have refused to be tested in hotspot suburbs of Melbourne.There...

Tokyo's first woman governor set for re-election even as coronavirus cases rise

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike looks set cruise to victory in her bid for re-election on Sunday, buoyed by approval of her handling of the novel coronavirus even as a recent rise in infections triggers new concerns in the Japanese capital.Koik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020