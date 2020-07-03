Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drug discovery hackathon can yield COVID-19 solution

The drug discovery hackathon, a joint initiative of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), can yield to some novel solution for COVID-19, said Shekhar Mande, Director-General, CSIR.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 11:53 IST
Drug discovery hackathon can yield COVID-19 solution
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director-General Shekhar Mande speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Suchitra Mukherjee The drug discovery hackathon, a joint initiative of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), can yield to some novel solution for COVID-19, said Shekhar Mande, Director-General, CSIR.

The hackathon program was launched on Thursday by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, MHRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', MoS MHRD Dhotre in presence of PSA Vijay Raghavan. "The combination of two can actually yield some novel solution to COVID-19. So the idea is to pose problems to a large body of students, train them how the drugs are discovered and all using in silicon method allow the student to actually work on finding the novel solution which is the idea," said Mande.

"PM of India had suggested to the principal scientific advisor to the government of India, Professor Vijay Raghavan that we should involve students at a large scale to try to find the solution for COVID-19, especially in the drugs field. This is the first time in the world that a drug discovery hackathon has been launched," he added. Mande continued saying that AICTE education has been conducting hackathon for other problems in the past and last year when hackathon was conducted about 3 to 3.5 lakh students across India had participated.

"There is so much energy in young India, so whether we can use that energy for finding the solution to COVID-19 that is the question," he added. "The CSIR has had an experience in the past in open source drug discovery and we thought that our experience open source drug discovery can be combined with the hackathon experience together," said Mande.

"Basically we will post problem statement to the students then the students will be trained in the method to solve this problem and they will be given access to the computer to solve it. Then they will actually come up with some novel solution. Problem statements have been defined, infrastructure is almost there so it should start very very soon," he added. The idea is that CSIR will use its experience to train the student but if any lead comes out of this and goes into animal trial and human trial, CSIR and AICTE will take it up and lead forward, Mande added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

561 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

561 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,106 on Friday, the Department of Information and Public Relations DIPR, Odisha government said. According to officials, a total numbe...

Greece: Construction begins on major development project

Greeces prime minister on Friday inaugurated the start of construction work on a long-delayed major development project at the prime seaside site of the old Athens airport. Kyriakos Mitsotakis hailed the start of work as a major step in the...

Cal HC additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee passes away

Calcutta High Court additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee died on Friday after suffering a heart attack, its registrar general said. Justice Banerjee passed away around 5.30 am at a city hospital, Calcutta High Court Registrar Ge...

Maha: Curfew imposed in Aurangabad to contain COVID-19 spread

The police in Maharashtras Aurangabad city have imposed a curfew from 7 pm to 5 am to curb unnecessary movement of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Friday. As per the orders passed by the police commissioner on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020