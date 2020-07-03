Left Menu
Development News Edition

Era of expansionism is over, says PM from Ladakh

Sending a firm message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the era of expansionism is over and that India's enemies have seen the "fire and fury" of its armed forces as he made a surprise visit to Ladakh in the midst of a seven-week tense border standoff between Indian and Chinese in a number of areas of the region.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:55 IST
Era of expansionism is over, says PM from Ladakh

Sending a firm message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the era of expansionism is over and that India's enemies have seen the "fire and fury" of its armed forces as he made a surprise visit to Ladakh in the midst of a seven-week tense border standoff between Indian and Chinese in a number of areas of the region. In his address to the troops, Modi paid glowing tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clashes and said tales of the bravery and valour of the armed forces are echoing in every part of the country.

India's enemies have seen your "fire and fury", he said asserting that bravery is a pre-requisite for peace. The prime minister said the world has taken note of India's strength due to the "exemplary bravery" of the armed forces in the recent weeks, adding history is proof that expansionists have either lost or perished. "The era of expansionism has come to an end. This is the era of development... History has proved that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," he said.

He further said: "Your courage is higher than the heights where you are serving today. When the safety of the country is in your hands, then there is a belief. Not only me, but the entire nation believes in you. We all are proud of you." Modi was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane. The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks. The tension escalated manifold after the 20 soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. In his address, Modi spoke at length about how the virtues of peace, friendship and courage have been a part of India's culture since time immemorial. He recalled that India has always given a befitting reply to anyone who has tried to disturb the prevailing atmosphere of peace and progress. The prime minister affirmed that India is committed to peace and friendship but this commitment to peace should not be seen as India's weakness. Today India is becoming stronger, be it in naval might, air power, space power and the strength of our army, he said, adding modernisation of weapons and upgrading of infrastructure have enhanced the country's defence capabilities manifold.

He also said that the government is putting adequate focus on requirement of armed forces. Modi travelled to Nimu, a forward post, to interact with Indian troops. Nimu is surrounded by the Zanskar range and is on the banks of river Indus. The prime minister met the top leadership of the Indian Army and later interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP.

In his address, Modi remembered all the "proud sons of Mother India" who made the supreme sacrifice at the Galwan Valley, adding those who were martyred belong to all parts of the country and "epitomised our land's ethos of bravery". He affirmed that be it Leh-Ladakh, Kargil or the Siachen Glacier, be it the high mountains or the icy cold water that flows in the rivers, these are testimony to the gallantry of India's Armed Forces. The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Aluko to offer evidence to parliamentary committee over inclusion in UK Sport

Former England striker Eni Aluko will give evidence to a British parliamentary committee next week on the subject of inclusion and representation issues surrounding the leadership roles in sport. The lack of minority representation in natio...

AP Corporation for Outsourced Services launched

Amaravati, Jul 3 PTI Eight months after it was incorporated as a non-profit body, the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services APCOS formally started functioning with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launching it on Friday. AP...

UN agency: North Europe radiation likely linked to reactor

The UN nuclear agency said Friday that slightly elevated levels of radioactivity detected in northern Europe likely were related to a nuclear reactor that was either operating or undergoing maintenance, but its still unclear where it is loc...

Customs probes 18 commercial fraud cases booked during lockdown involving goods worth Rs 170 cr

Customs preventive officials here are investigating 18 cases of commercial frauds, booked during the COVID-induced lockdown period, involving goods worth Rs 170 crore being exported to Pakistan, UAE and African nations among others, officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020