Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: 14-year-old girl raped, killed by 17-year-old boy

A 14-year-old girl was raped and killed allegedly by a boy who later dumped the body in a well in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 17:15 IST
C'garh: 14-year-old girl raped, killed by 17-year-old boy

A 14-year-old girl was raped and killed allegedly by a boy who later dumped the body in a well in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday. The incident took place on June 24 in a village under Shankargarh police station limits, an official said.

"The girl's family was busy in her elder sister's wedding preparations. The girl went out of the house with a friend and then was not to be seen. Family members mounted a search and found her body in a well in a paddy field on June 27," said Prakash Rathore, Station House Officer, Shankargarh police station. "Her post mortem report revealed she had been hit with a blunt object on the head, which caused her death. After her friends were questioned, we zeroed in on a 17-year-old boy and apprehended him on Thursday. He tried to mislead us at first but then confessed to raping and killing her," informed the official.

The accused told police he hit her with a stone on the head when she refused to given in, and then sexually assaulted her after she fell to the ground injured, Rathore said. "After the girl died, he dumped the body and stone in the well. He was booked under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for murder, rape and causing disappearance of evidence. He was sent to a juvenile home by a court here," he said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Aluko to offer evidence to parliamentary committee over inclusion in UK Sport

Former England striker Eni Aluko will give evidence to a British parliamentary committee next week on the subject of inclusion and representation issues surrounding the leadership roles in sport. The lack of minority representation in natio...

AP Corporation for Outsourced Services launched

Amaravati, Jul 3 PTI Eight months after it was incorporated as a non-profit body, the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services APCOS formally started functioning with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launching it on Friday. AP...

UN agency: North Europe radiation likely linked to reactor

The UN nuclear agency said Friday that slightly elevated levels of radioactivity detected in northern Europe likely were related to a nuclear reactor that was either operating or undergoing maintenance, but its still unclear where it is loc...

Customs probes 18 commercial fraud cases booked during lockdown involving goods worth Rs 170 cr

Customs preventive officials here are investigating 18 cases of commercial frauds, booked during the COVID-induced lockdown period, involving goods worth Rs 170 crore being exported to Pakistan, UAE and African nations among others, officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020