Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to family of LNJP doctor who died battling COVID-19

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family members of doctor Aseem Gupta who died fighting COVID-19 and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia to them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 17:51 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family members of doctor Aseem Gupta who died fighting COVID-19 and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia to them. The chief minister termed late Gupta as a "people's doctor'' and said it was the duty of the government to support the families of those people who sacrificed their lives for others.

"Met with the family of Late Dr Aseem Gupta ji who lost his life to Corona. We cannot do anything to bring back the "People's Doctor", but it is our duty to support families of those who lay down their lives for us. An ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore was given to the family today," Kejriwal tweeted. Rs one crore is being given by the Delhi government to all its employees who died due to coronavirus while discharging their duties as frontline warriors in the fight against the pandemic.

Aseem Gupta, a consultant anaesthesiologist at the state-run LNJP hospital, had contracted COVID-19 while on duty. He tested positive on June 6 when he had mild symptoms and was shifted to a quarantine facility.  His symptoms aggravated on June 7 and he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the LNJP hospital. Later he succumbed to the virus at Max Smart Hospital in Saket in south Delhi. The Chief Minister met Dr Gupta's family at their residence in Dilshad Garden to pay homage and hand over the ex-gratia amount.

"There can be no cost of a life, the amount offered is a symbol of our respect and honour towards Dr Gupta, " Kejriwal said. Kejriwal met the deceased doctor's wife Nirupma, who is also a medical practitioner in Noida. He said he was like a brother to her and would help her shifted to Delhi from Noida where she worked as a doctor with UP government, as was wished by her.

In a letter, Akshat Gupta, son of Dr Aseem Gupta thanked the chief minister for showing respect to his father and supporting the family. He commended handling of the pandemic by the chief minister and hoped it will be brought under control through his efforts.

The chief minister said considering the situation of Delhi a month back and the sudden surge in the number of coronavirus cases after the lockdown was lifted, the projections were that the national capital will have 60,000 active cases.  "But there are only 25,000 active cases in Delhi today. This is the result of the sustainable efforts of the two crore people of Delhi, governments, and the society," he said. He said although there is a downward trend in Delhi, but the need was to be prepared for all eventualities and hoped a vaccine for coronavirus is discovered soon so that the whole world can be free of it.

