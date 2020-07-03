Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civic police volunteer held for helping Bangladeshi woman reach India illegally

A civic volunteer working with a police station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was apprehended by the Border Security Force for allegedly assisting a Bangladeshi woman to cross over to India, a senior BSF official said on Friday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:09 IST
Civic police volunteer held for helping Bangladeshi woman reach India illegally

A civic volunteer working with a police station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was apprehended by the Border Security Force for allegedly assisting a Bangladeshi woman to cross over to India, a senior BSF official said on Friday. A patrolling party of the BSF South Bengal intercepted a motorcycle carrying two persons, including a woman, in Swarupnagar area on Thursday evening, he said.

During interrogation, the two initially claimed that they are married. When asked to furnish their identities, the man, namely Pradip Biswas, stated that he is a civic volunteer and is posted at a local police station, the BSF official said. After the BSF personnel found Bangladeshi currency from the woman pillion-rider, the man tried to escape from the spot but was apprehended, the official said.

The BSF personnel then contacted the local police and came to know that Biswas is posted at the Swarupnagar Police Station as a civic volunteer. "During interrogation, it was revealed that the family members of the woman had contacted Biswas seeking his help for crossing over from Bangladesh," the BSF official said.

Her husband works in India, he said. The two have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

According to a senior police officer, an investigation has been initiated..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

JEE, NEET exams postponed to September: HRD Minister

Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday announced that JEE and NEET examinations have been postponed and will now be held in September, keeping in view the safety of students amid COVID-19 pandemic. The...

Factional feud crops up again in AICF, this time in team selection for chess Olympiad

Factional feud in the All India Chess Federation AICF reared its ugly head again as the two warring groups named separate teams for the FIDE Online Olympiad scheduled to begin from July 22, even as a players forum appealed to the government...

Turkish court convicts four rights activists on terrorism-related charges

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced a former local head of Amnesty International to more than six years in jail and convicted three other activists on terrorism-related charges for holding a meeting about digital security, the rights group ...

SSLC exams conclude in Karnataka amid COVID-19 scare; CM

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC examinations in Karnataka concluded on Friday with an overall average of about 98 per cent attendance amid the coronavirus scare. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa congratulated the lakhs of studen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020