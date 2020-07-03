Left Menu
Development News Edition

No job cuts but profiles may change: Railways

The Railways on Friday said certain job profiles of its employees might change in the coming days but asserted that there will be no job losses, a day after the national transporter issued a letter, asking its general managers to slash 50 per cent vacancies and freeze creation of new posts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:00 IST
No job cuts but profiles may change: Railways
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Railways on Friday said certain job profiles of its employees might change in the coming days but asserted that there will be no job losses, a day after the national transporter issued a letter, asking its general managers to slash 50 per cent vacancies and freeze creation of new posts. In an online briefing, Director General (HR) Railway Board, Anand S Khati said the Railways will be "rightsizing and not downsizing". He said due to technological interventions in the national transporter, certain job profiles might change, wherein the personnel will be re-skilled, but there will be no job losses.

"We will be rightsizing and not downsizing. Let there be no doubt that the Indian Railways will remain the largest employer in the country. We will move from unskilled to more skilled jobs," he said. He said the order (sent on Thursday) was to surrender non-functional, non-safety vacant posts which would help in creating additional safety posts for new railway infrastructure projects already underway. He asserted that all ongoing recruitment drives for various categories of posts will continue as usual, adding that those posts which have been notified or advertised will not be impacted in any way. The Railways currently has 12,18,335 employees and spends 65 per cent of its income on payment of salaries and pension.

Since 2018, the Railways has notified 72,274 vacancies in safety category and 68,366 in non safety category, taking the total number of vacancies notified to 1,40,640. The letter to the general managers, approved by the Financial Commissioner, Railways said the freezing of new posts, review of posts created in last two years and surrendering of 50 per cent of existing vacancies was part of "an action plan for economic measure and rationalisation of expenditure." The letter led to speculations that the Railways was geared up to downsize its staff. While Khati maintained that there would be no job losses in the national transporter, in a letter dated June 19, the financial commissioner of the Railways had told the general managers of all the zones that the traffic earnings of the national transporter dropped by 58 per cent at the end of May, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and that there was a "need to explore new areas of expenditure control and enhancement of earnings". The financial commissioner had also proposed a slew of austerity measures -- freeze in the creation of new posts, rationalisation of manpower at workshops, shifting outsourced work to CSR, moving ceremonial functions to digital platforms and cutting down on use of stationary by 50 per cent. In the letter, the financial commissioner had also advised the zones to control expenditure by reducing staff cost, rationalising staff and also by making them perform multiple tasks. It had also asked the zones to review contracts, reduce energy consumption and cut cost in administrative and other areas.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

MLB cancels All-Star Game for first time since 1945 MLB

Dodger Stadiums 40-year wait to host the All-Star Game is going to last even longer. The game scheduled for July 14 was canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Dodger Stadium was awarded the 2022 Midsummer Classic. The 2021...

ISRO's MOM captures image of the biggest moon of Mars

The Mars Colour Camera MCC onboard ISROs Mars Orbiter Mission has captured the image of Phobos, the closest and biggest moon of Mars. The image was taken on July 1 when MOM was about 7,200 km from Mars and 4,200 km from Phobos.Spatial resol...

Iran will not disclose cause of mysterious nuclear site fire

An online video and messages purportedly claiming responsibility for a fire that analysts say damaged a centrifuge assembly plant at Irans underground Natanz nuclear site deepened the mystery Friday around the incident even as Tehran insis...

Border not right place to make policy pronouncements: Salman Khurshid on PM Modi's Ladakh visit

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modis surprise visit to Ladakh on Friday, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that border is not the right place for making large policy pronouncements. Speaking to ANI, Khursid said, If you go ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020