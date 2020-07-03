64 more test COVID-19 positive in U'khand, total 3,048

Sixty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,048

A state health department bulletin said Dehradun reported 21 cases, Nainital 13, Udham Singh Nagar 12, Almora eight, Bageshwar three, Chamoli, Champawat and Haridwar two each and Pithoragarh one

As many as 2,481 COVID-19 patients in Uttarakhand have recovered, 42 have died of the disease, 27 have migrated out of the state and 498 are under treatment, it said.