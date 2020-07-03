Vice President Naidu condoles death of Sikh pilgrims in road accident in Pakistan

Vice President Naidu condoles death of Sikh pilgrims in road accident in PakistanPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:33 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of Sikh pilgrims in a road accident in Pakistan
At least 29 people, mostly Pakistani Sikh pilgrims, were killed when a mini-bus carrying them back from Nankana Sahib shrine rammed into a train at an unmanned crossing in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday
"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sikh pilgrims in an accident in Sheikhupura, Pakistan. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Naidu's office tweeted.
