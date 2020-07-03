Left Menu
Development News Edition

At power meet, Maha's Raut opposes Electricity Amendment Bill

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:47 IST
At power meet, Maha's Raut opposes Electricity Amendment Bill
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday demanded that the Centre take all states into confidence with regard to the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020. Speaking at a video conference meet organized by the Union ministry of power attended by chief ministers and energy ministers, Raut claimed the bill was violative of the Constitutional mandate and undermined the federal structure.

Raut claimed the Union government was privatizing PSUs during the lockdown and was looking to give "backdoor entry" to private entities into the power sector by amending the Electricity Act. Raut said Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) had suffered losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak and asked the Centre for a Rs 10,000 crore grant.

He said grants should be released for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan (PM-KUSUM) scheme under which the state government will provide 1 lakh pumps per year to farmers over the next five years. During the conference, Union Power Minister RK Singh appreciated Maharashtra for 100 percent implementation of Kusum Yojana and asked other states to do the same.

Singh also said power equipment manufactured by China and Pakistan would be banned and 25 per cent import duty would be imposed. Raut told Singh that Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) was providing poor quality coal which in turn was severely affecting power generation.

Raut said Mahagenco had requested WCL to allot dedicated coal mines but the latter was levying mine specific charges which had increased cost of power production. Singh promised to look into the matter and said another meeting would be held to discuss waiver of mine specific charges.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil set to pass 1.5 million coronavirus cases, cities reopen anyway

Brazil was set to pass 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, as the virus continues to ravage Latin Americas largest country even as cities reopen bars, restaurants and gyms sparking fears infections will keep rising. Brazil ha...

Man approaches Boeing executives claiming to work for PMO official's staff member, booked by CBI

The CBI has booked Anirudh Singh for allegedly posing as someone working for a staff member of a PMO official and asking the Boeing executives to meet top government officers and a minister over a defence deal bids submitted by the company,...

Search ops launched in J-K's Kathua after reports of 'suspected movement' along IB

Security forces launched a search operation on Friday following reports of suspected movement in the riverine areas along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua-Samba sector, officials said. Some people informed the police...

Killing of newly-married woman: trial to be fast-tracked

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said the trial in the murder of an 18- year-old newly-married woman in Jalna district will be conducted in a fast-track court. Deshmukh made the announcement after the NCPs state women wing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020