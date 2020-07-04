New shipping service to augment Indo-Bangla trade inaugurated at Kolkota dock

A new shipping service to augment Indo-Bangla trade was inaugurated between SMP (Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port) Kolkata and Chattogram Port at Kolkata Dock on Friday. A press release said that new regular service connection between Kolkata Dock system and Chattogram has been started from Kolkata Dock System (KDS) of SMP Kolkata by Zim Integrated Services in Association with Bengal Tiger Lines.

"In view of the real value to trade in terms of costs and time for using sea route for Indian exports to Bangladesh, SMP, Kolkata has geared up to serve the Indo-Bangla trade by the introduction of new service between Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Chattogram through Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route," the release said. The maiden voyage the vessel 'M.V Asiatic Moon" (Singapore Flag) is expected to carry around 300 containers of Indian exports to Bangladesh. Primary goods that are exported include ferro metal alloys and garments.

So far, this is the biggest vessel by size to ply between Kolkata and Chattogram. Earlier, only small barges with a capacity of 80-100 containers were operational on this route. Vinit Kumar, Chairman, SMP, Kolkata said, "Another similar service is scheduled to start from Kolkata Dock to Chattogram. The vessel MV Xpress Godavari operated by Xpress Feeders shall commence the voyage to Chattogram Port in the second week of July."

"With Global shipping players venturing into direct Bangladesh calls from Kolkata Port, it is expected that this tradeline shall be strengthened and Kolkata Port is poised to be the hub for Bangladesh Trade," he added. (ANI)