Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 spread in AP at 'manageable' level now: Govt

'R naught', which indicates the scale of transmission of an infection in AP is now 1.2 to 1.3, indicating that the "numbers are under control." "It becomes uncontrollable if R naught crosses 2," Special Chief Secretary (Health), K S Jawahar Reddy said. About 60-70 per cent of the Covid-19 positive cases being reported now were asymptomatic, he pointed out.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 04-07-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 14:13 IST
COVID-19 spread in AP at 'manageable' level now: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus cases may have shot up by a whopping 14,000 in just over a month in Andhra Pradesh, but the state government said the pandemic spread is at a "manageable" level right now. 'R naught', which indicates the scale of transmission of infection in AP is now 1.2 to 1.3, indicating that the "numbers are under control." "It becomes uncontrollable if R naught crosses 2," Special Chief Secretary (Health), KS Jawahar Reddy said.

About 60-70 percent of the Covid-19 positive cases being reported now were asymptomatic, he pointed out. The spurt in cases since June 1 was attributed to the "opening up" post-lockdown.

"There has been a movement of people, from other states as well as abroad. That has led to the escalation of cases," the Special Chief Secretary said. The state government has now tied up with UNICEF to launch the Risk Communication and Community Engagement program to reach out to about 1.3 crore households across AP and check the infection.

This was intended to inculcate "Covid-appropriate behavior" among people. "We have to respect Covid-19. We have to live with it, so we should have appropriate behavior like wearing facial masks, maintaining physical distance, washing hands regularly, and avoiding crowds," the Special CS said.

Jawahar Reddy said the number of positive cases was high in high-risk categories like the 60+ and 40+ age groups with comorbidities. "We are conducting specific screening and testing of such persons and, depending on the severity, moving the patients to Covid Care Centres and Covid Hospitals. Other cases with mild symptoms are being kept in home isolation," he said.

Of the 9,000-odd active cases in the state now, over 600 patients were in home isolation. The Special CS said they have been adopting two strategies in testing, with one focusing on surveillance to detect how the virus was spreading.

Construction workers, agricultural labor, shopkeepers, vegetable and fruit vendors, and healthcare workers were being tested at random. "In malls, the positivity rate is found to be 2.83 percent, among migrant workers 1.11 percent, healthcare workers 1.19 percent, in temples 1.16 percent.

Among Aarogya Setu App users, the positivity rate (of coronavirus infection) was 2.7 percent, out of the 15,000 samples tested," he pointed out. The second strategy in testing was to reduce mortality, he said.

"Early detection of the infection could save deaths. Each (Covid-19) death is indicative of 666 positive cases," Jawahar Reddy noted. In Kurnool and Krishna districts in the state, the mortality rate was found to be 4.2 and 3.26 percent respectively.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Shell CEO does not rule out moving headquarters to Britain

Royal Dutch Shell is not ruling out moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain, the oil companys chief executive Ben van Beurden said in a Dutch newspaper interview published on Saturday. Anglo-Dutch consumer products giant Uni...

Trump attacks 'left-wing cultural revolution' in Mount Rushmore address

P resident Donald Trump on Friday accused angry mobs of trying to erase history with efforts to remove or rethink monuments to U.S. historical figures and used a speech at Mount Rushmore to paint himself as a bulwark against left-wing extre...

Cinema has lost faith in writing: 'Hanna' creator David Farr

For writer David Farr, the fundamental idea behind creating Hanna, a series that he says organically empowers women, was the dearth of female existential heroes in cinema. The writer, who adapted Joe Wrights 2011 film Hanna into an original...

Maha: NCP corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad dies of COVID-19

An NCP corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtras Pune district, who had tested coronavirus positive, died during treatment at a hospital on Saturday, a senior official said. He was found to have been infected by COVID-19 recently, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020