Rains continue in Mumbai, North Konkan

Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Thane received more than 100 mm rainfall since Saturday morning, the IMD said and predicted "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places in the area besides rest of the North Konkan over the next 24 hours.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 19:17 IST
Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Thane received more than 100 mm rainfall since Saturday morning, the IMD said and predicted "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places in the area besides rest of the North Konkan over the next 24 hours. Interior Maharashtra also received fairly widespread rainfall, it said.

The Colaba weather station in south Mumbai reported 66 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm while the Santacruz weather station recorded 111.4 mm rainfall, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Thane-Belapur Industry Association area reported 116 mm rain during this period, it added.

"Mumbai suburbs and Thane already received more than 100 mm rains since morning 8.30 am 4 Jul. City side its around 50+ mm. "Very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>200mm) forecasted for N Konkan including Mumbai in 24 hrs.

Entire west coast very active monsoon. TC," Mumbai IMD Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar tweeted. Earlier, in a statement at 3 pm, the IMD said the monsoon remained widespread and active over the entire Konkan belt including Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rainfall in many places.

"Interior Maharashtra also received fairly widespread rainfall with mostly moderate to isolated heavy rainfall. "The intense rainfall activity is very likely along the west coast (including Mumbai) and adjoining ghat areas of interior Maharashtra till 4th July and gradual reduction thereafter," it said.

The disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said water-logging was reported in low-lying areas of the city such as Sion, Dadar and Milan Subway. "But there has been no complaint of major water- logging so far," an official said.

There were 19 complaints of tree/branches falling, but nobody was injured in the incidents," he said. The Alibaug observatory in neighbouring Raigad district recorded 87.4 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday.

Harnai in coastal Ratnagiri district, south of Raigad, reported 52.6 mm rainfall during the period, while the Ratnagiri city weather station recorded 54.1 mm rains. The Colaba weather station in Mumbai recorded 169 mm rainfall during 24 hours from 8.30 am on Friday, while the Santacruz weather station reported 157 mm rainfall in the same period, the IMD said.

