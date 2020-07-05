Shah, Rajnath visit newly-created 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital
Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds, including 250 in the ICU, which will treat COVID-19 patients, here on Sunday, officials said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 12:23 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds, including 250 in the ICU, which will treat COVID-19 patients, here on Sunday, officials said. The facility has been constructed in just 11 days near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on a piece of land belonging to the Ministry of Defence.
"Visiting the 1000 Bed Sardar Patel COVID Hospital with 250 ICU Beds built in record time by DRDO & Tata Sons along with Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh ji," Shah said in a tweet. The armed forces personnel will man the hospital, a home ministry official said.
