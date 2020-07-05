Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh govt to buy cow dung at Rs 1.5 per kg for vermicompost

The recommendation to buy cow dung was made on Saturday by a state cabinet sub-committee under agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey, said a government spokesperson. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had, on June 25, announced the scheme and said it would be used for large-scale production of vermicompost (product of decomposition of organic matter brought about by worms).

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-07-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 14:35 IST
C'garh govt to buy cow dung at Rs 1.5 per kg for vermicompost
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Chhattisgarh government is planning to buy cow dung at Rs 1.50 per kilogram from cattle rearers as part of its 'Gaudhan Nyay Yojana' which will be launched on July 20, coinciding with the Hareli festival, officials said on Sunday. The recommendation to buy cow dung was made on Saturday by a state cabinet sub-committee under agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey, said a government spokesperson.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had, on June 25, announced the scheme and said it would be used for large-scale production of vermicompost (product of decomposition of organic matter brought about by worms). He had said it would be launched on Hareli festival, which is celebrated to mark the start of agricultural activities.

The scheme is aimed at promoting cattle rearing, ensuring safety of livestock and strengthening rural economy. While the cabinet sub committee deliberated on the procurement price, another under chief secretary KP Mandal was formed to plan the procurement, financial management and production of vermicompost.

Choubey in the meeting said the dung will be collected by 'gauthan' committees and women of self help groups door to door and a procurement card will be issued in which data of purchase will be maintained. The urban administration department and forest committees will oversee the scheme in their respective areas, the official added.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's daily rise surpasses 10,000

For the first time, South Africa is reporting more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day. That brings the countrys total confirmed cases to more than 187,977, by far the most of any country in Africa.South Africa also ...

McQuarrie says new film with Cruise will see him play 'a very un-Tom character'

Hollywood star Tom Cruises frequent collaborator, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie says he has an idea for a new film that features the actor in a completely different avatar. The director, who has worked with Cruise on the Mission Impossibl...

Industry for alternate sourcing destination as cost from China not going down: Signify Innovations

Signify Innovations, erstwhile Philips Lighting, has said the industry is looking for alternate destinations to source components as procurement cost from China is not going down since last three-four years. The companies globally had start...

Bedi derailing 'Swachch Bharat' scheme in Yanam: Minister

Puducherry, July 5 PTI Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Sunday charged Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi with derailing the centrally sponsored Swachch Bharat Abhiyan scheme in Yanam region. The scheme has come to a grinding h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020