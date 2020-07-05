Bhilai Steel Plant for first time delivers R-260 Rails for Indian Railways: Piyush Goyal
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday informed that the Bhilai Steel Plant for the first time delivered R-260 Rails to be used by Indian Railways.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 17:40 IST
"Make in India Powers Rail Manufacturing: Fulfilling the requirements of higher speed and load on train tracks, Bhilai Steel Plant for the first time delivered R-260 Rails to be used by Indian Railways," Piyush Goyal tweeted. (ANI)
