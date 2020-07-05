Overnight rainfall brings down day temperatures in Rajasthan

Day temperatures in Rajasthan dropped by up to five notches on Sunday following light to moderate overnight rainfall in many parts of the state

Jayal in Nagaur district of the state recorded 83 mm rainfall from Saturday till Sunday morning. Rains lashed Tijara (Alwar), Deogarh, Bhim, Laxmangarh (Alwar) and Sujangarh (Churu) among other places as well. The hottest place in the state was Jaisalmer at 42.2 degree Celsius, according to the Meteorological department here. The department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi, Tonk, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, and Nagaur and light to moderate rains in other places.